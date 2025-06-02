Milestone Asset Management LLC Purchases 417 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,256,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,860 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,914,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,591,000 after purchasing an additional 860,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,910,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,222 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,695,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,124,000 after purchasing an additional 498,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $52.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $54.47. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $58.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5979 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $7.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.67%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.54.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

