Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $840,286,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 40,527.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,461,000 after purchasing an additional 574,239 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,727,000 after purchasing an additional 489,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,264,000 after purchasing an additional 476,756 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,420.72. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.7%

HCA opened at $381.29 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $417.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $351.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $336.00 target price (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.47.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

