Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 4,964 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,410 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital & Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 81,952 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Baird R W cut shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of SBUX opened at $83.68 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.41%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

