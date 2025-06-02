Penny Stocks Worth Watching – June 1st

BigBear.ai, Basel Medical Group, LiveWire Group, Eos Energy Enterprises, Plug Power, TeraWulf, and Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. Common Stock – Common Stock are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of relatively small public companies that typically trade for less than $5 per share, often on over-the-counter (OTC) markets rather than major exchanges. Because they tend to have low trading volume and limited financial disclosure, their prices can be highly volatile and prone to manipulation. Investors in penny stocks face elevated risk—but also the potential for outsized gains if a company’s prospects improve. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BigBear.ai stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $4.18. 157,525,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,214,682. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Basel Medical Group (BMGL)

OUR MISSION Basel Medical transcends the role of a conventional healthcare provider. We strive for excellence in medical services and aim to serve as a beacon of hope for patients across Singapore and Southeast Asia. Our mission encompasses the four following commitments: Patient–Centered Care. We prioritize our patient’s wellbeing above all else.

Basel Medical Group stock traded up $2.45 on Friday, reaching $3.49. 175,171,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,865. Basel Medical Group has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $7.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMGL

LiveWire Group (LVWR)

LiveWire Group, Inc. manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

LiveWire Group stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $4.47. 63,282,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,842. The stock has a market cap of $909.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.04. LiveWire Group has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LVWR

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $4.05. 60,690,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,250,747. The stock has a market cap of $921.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.11. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOSE

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Plug Power stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.88. 146,467,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,459,115. The stock has a market cap of $947.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLUG

TeraWulf (WULF)

TeraWulf stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.54. 34,899,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,854,982. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 3.00. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. Common Stock – Common Stock (GITS)

Shares of GITS traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.11. 55,798,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,107. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.25. Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. Common Stock – Common Stock has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GITS

See Also