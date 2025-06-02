Promising Battery Technology Stocks To Consider – June 1st

TETRA Technologies, Mullen Automotive, and Platinum Group Metals are the three Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares in companies that research, develop and manufacture rechargeable battery systems and related materials—such as lithium-ion, solid-state and other advanced chemistries—used in applications from electric vehicles to grid-scale energy storage. Investing in these stocks offers exposure to the accelerating shift toward electrification and renewable energy, with performance often driven by technological breakthroughs, raw-material costs and government incentives. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

TETRA Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE TTI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,560,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,050. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. TETRA Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $356.64 million, a PE ratio of 134.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTI

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Shares of NASDAQ:MULN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 43,229,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,876,476. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3,520.47. Mullen Automotive has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $2,646,000.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MULN

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

PLG traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. 950,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,783. The stock has a market cap of $145.19 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. Platinum Group Metals has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLG

Recommended Stories