The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 9,538.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,399,958 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385,434 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $117,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,071,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,772,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,150,462,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,821,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,281,000 after acquiring an additional 35,413 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,533,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,686 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,751,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,493 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BK opened at $88.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average is $82.27. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $90.63. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,872.02. This represents a 42.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $2,370,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. This represents a 35.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,795. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

