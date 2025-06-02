KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,687,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,384,650,000 after acquiring an additional 441,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,047,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,073,624,000 after acquiring an additional 458,048 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,003,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,775,421,000 after purchasing an additional 752,056 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,435,314,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,584,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,581 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.43.

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 13,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,742.50. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Barakett purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.92 per share, with a total value of $4,127,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,815,200. The trade was a 23.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $121.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.11 and a 200-day moving average of $133.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $108.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Articles

