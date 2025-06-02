Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5,000.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $3,835,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,212,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,272 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,968,723,000 after buying an additional 5,039,823 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,890,027,000 after buying an additional 5,402,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Comcast Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.58 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

