EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Analyst Says

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $148.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.54% from the company’s previous close.

EOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.47.

EOG stock opened at $111.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.11 and a 200-day moving average of $123.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

