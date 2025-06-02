GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Lessened by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $245.84 on Monday. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $246.86. The company has a market cap of $262.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.78.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.92.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

