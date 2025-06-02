KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 48.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 7,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 111 Capital purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Timothy R. Barakett bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.92 per share, for a total transaction of $4,127,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,815,200. The trade was a 23.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE KKR opened at $121.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.70. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $108.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

