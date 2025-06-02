QV Investors Inc. Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $74.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average of $72.91. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.73.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

