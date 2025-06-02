Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total transaction of $5,166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $59,506,950.58. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,075 shares of company stock worth $7,305,942. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $402.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $151.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $390.50 and a 52 week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.09%.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $667.00 price objective (up from $650.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

