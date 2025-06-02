Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,848,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,718,000. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up about 3.6% of Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc owned about 1.11% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 160,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.
PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance
Shares of PYLD opened at $26.21 on Monday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $26.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10.
PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile
The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.
