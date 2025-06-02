Sweeney & Michel LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $602.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $553.76 and a 200 day moving average of $593.96. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $648.76.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.