LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 1,145 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 358.8% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 30,420 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,007,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,678,000 after buying an additional 286,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVO opened at $71.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

