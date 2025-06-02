Paladin Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Paladin Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18,928.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $65.24 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $45.35 and a fifty-two week high of $68.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average of $58.09.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

