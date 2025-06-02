Versant Capital Management Inc Has $181,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 94.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Corning by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 2,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $49.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.55. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $55.33. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 85.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho set a $52.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $892,743.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $849,826.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,692.56. This trade represents a 51.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,291 shares of company stock worth $3,307,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

