LVW Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,868 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $105.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.17. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.