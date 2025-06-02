Flagstar Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $303.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.48. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $211.54 and a 52 week high of $317.63. The stock has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

