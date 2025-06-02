Blueprint Medicines’ (BPMC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $129.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $128.00. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.63.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of BPMC traded up $26.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.71. The stock had a trading volume of 23,750,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.25 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.66. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $128.54.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $149.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.31 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $283,813.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,434.72. The trade was a 13.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $216,075.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,655.32. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,574 shares of company stock worth $1,465,528 in the last 90 days. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $21,104,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

