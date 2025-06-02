Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Bought by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,360 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 3.1% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $22,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $44.38 on Monday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $47.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.60.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

