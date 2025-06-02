Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of GLD opened at $303.60 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $211.54 and a 12 month high of $317.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.11 and its 200-day moving average is $270.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

