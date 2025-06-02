Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $4,239,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.65.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $138.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.84. The stock has a market cap of $101.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.05%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone acquired 1,660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,666,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,005. This represents a 24,898.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,344.11. The trade was a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

