AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173,338 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 320,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in AT&T by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 216,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 143,744 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in AT&T by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 237,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 63,359 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,865,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,255,000 after acquiring an additional 365,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $27.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 68.10%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

