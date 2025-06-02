Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,007 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 102,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 52,399 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 73,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $28.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Barclays raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 789,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,770,705.64. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,740. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.