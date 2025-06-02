Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Paladin Wealth LLC

Paladin Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $735,398,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Schlumberger by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,986,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,913,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225,828 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 3,112.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,627,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,134 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Schlumberger by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,737,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 43,028.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,652,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $33.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,990.68. The trade was a 44.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

