New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Guggenheim Analyst Says

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Guggenheim from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

NYT opened at $56.53 on Monday. New York Times has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $58.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $635.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that New York Times will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 65,438 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in New York Times by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in New York Times by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

