Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 12,789 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 807,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,219,995. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,492,740. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $28.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.44. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.