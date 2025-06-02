Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Paladin Wealth LLC

Paladin Wealth LLC boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 669.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 77,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 159,300.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECL. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $277.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $257.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE ECL opened at $265.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.96 and a fifty-two week high of $273.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 13.42%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.33%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

