Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Purchases 509 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,969,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,907 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,980,000 after purchasing an additional 338,269 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,485,000 after purchasing an additional 183,962 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $590.70 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $587.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $558.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

