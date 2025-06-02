Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,663 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50,602 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Target worth $28,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,964,565,000 after buying an additional 1,306,552 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,532,769,000 after buying an additional 1,358,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,885,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,332,317,000 after buying an additional 470,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $757,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,376,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $726,814,000 after buying an additional 754,883 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Target Stock Performance
Shares of Target stock opened at $93.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.26 and its 200 day moving average is $117.72. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Target Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
