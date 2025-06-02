Gradient Investments LLC Buys 19,302 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.0% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $48,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Chevron by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $136.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.44. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

