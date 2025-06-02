UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,743 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John H. Noseworthy bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $312.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,626.08. This represents a 5.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $320.80 per share, for a total transaction of $491,786.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,386.40. The trade was a 34.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Argus downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $560.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.87.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $301.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $273.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $430.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

