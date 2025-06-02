7,720 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Bought by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. PMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. PMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 268,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,092,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,974,000 after purchasing an additional 70,406 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 26,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $123.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.63 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

