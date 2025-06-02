Gradient Investments LLC Buys 13,960 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,967 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.2% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $58,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,956,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,068,869,000 after purchasing an additional 319,515 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,616,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,899,905,000 after buying an additional 906,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $6,375,744,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,503,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,807,527,000 after buying an additional 1,058,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,923,770 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,514,178,000 after buying an additional 861,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John F. Rex bought 17,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,329,091.52. This trade represents a 9.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley bought 86,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,019,019.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,081,295.01. This represents a 14.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $560.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (down from $580.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.87.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.0%

UNH opened at $301.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $273.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $430.87 and a 200-day moving average of $492.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

