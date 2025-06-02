Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.4% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,269,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,247,142,000 after purchasing an additional 392,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,855,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,613,960,000 after acquiring an additional 746,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,017,750,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Chevron by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,892,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,881,280,000 after purchasing an additional 410,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $136.43 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.44.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.