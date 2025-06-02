NBC Securities Inc. Buys 141,514 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 113,211.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,514 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.6% of NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $55.51 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $55.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average is $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $158.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.