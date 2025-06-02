OMG Network Market Capitalization Reaches $33.60 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $33.60 million and $23.52 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00019665 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000162 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001195 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.