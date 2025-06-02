Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,745,644,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 14,838.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135,349 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,508,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,844 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in RTX by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,928 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $216,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Up 1.2%

RTX opened at $136.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $138.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.17.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.