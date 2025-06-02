Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Has $9.74 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 2.9% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 41,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY opened at $48.26 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

