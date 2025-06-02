ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the April 30th total of 103,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ECD Automotive Design Stock Performance

ECDA opened at $0.31 on Monday. ECD Automotive Design has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.

Get ECD Automotive Design alerts:

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ECD Automotive Design will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ECD Automotive Design

ECD Automotive Design, Inc engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ECD Automotive Design Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECD Automotive Design and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.