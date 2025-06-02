Short Interest in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Increases By 36.9%

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the April 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 619,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FARO shares. Craig Hallum cut FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen started coverage on FARO Technologies in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at FARO Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FARO Technologies

In related news, CEO Peter James Lau sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $135,278.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,690,226.80. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Horwath sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $43,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,299. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FARO. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,144,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $42.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.05 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.83. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

Featured Articles

