Short Interest in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Declines By 23.3%

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the April 30th total of 54,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on NetSol Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56. The company has a market cap of $33.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.06. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $3.34.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in NetSol Technologies by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28,083 shares in the last quarter. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

