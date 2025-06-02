Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Short Interest Update

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,000 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the April 30th total of 607,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Trinseo Trading Up 2.1%
TSE stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $110.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16.
Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $784.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.
Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.
