Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Short Interest Update

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,000 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the April 30th total of 607,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Trinseo Trading Up 2.1%

TSE stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $110.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $784.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trinseo

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in Trinseo by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 2,479,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,476 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trinseo by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Trinseo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 618,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trinseo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSE

About Trinseo

(Get Free Report)

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.