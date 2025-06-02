Baby Doge Coin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $213.68 million and $16.74 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00000761 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Baby Doge Coin

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,618,726,361,653,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 202,618,726,361,653,456.07230595 with 165,496,543,724,656,245.52941117 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 247 active market(s) with $14,118,363.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.