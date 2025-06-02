Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $224.85 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $144.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.10.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.57.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

