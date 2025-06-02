Rhumbline Advisers Has $116.41 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Travelers Companies worth $116,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $3,479,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.29, for a total value of $1,107,371.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,868.15. This trade represents a 84.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total value of $549,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,086 shares in the company, valued at $70,021,107. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE TRV opened at $275.95 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $277.65. The stock has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

