Divergent Planning LLC Has $18.29 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Divergent Planning LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 363,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,543 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 6.1% of Divergent Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $18,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5,171.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,789,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,686,000 after buying an additional 15,489,949 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,675,000 after buying an additional 10,611,706 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $305,121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $175,723,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,289,000 after buying an additional 2,721,442 shares during the period.

JAAA stock opened at $50.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.67. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

