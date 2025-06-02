Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 52.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,945 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,600,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $8,158,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 322,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $130,158,000 after purchasing an additional 60,342 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Cfra Research cut shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.97.

Tesla stock opened at $349.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 171.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 866,393 shares of company stock worth $284,570,654. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

